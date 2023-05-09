Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Still Living Together With Their 4 Kids After Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are reportedly still living together after their breakup. Following Kim’s decision to file for divorce from her husband after 11 years of marriage, TMZ obtained legal documents that reveal the Don’t Be Tardy stars are both still residing in their Georgia mansion with their four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. It’s the same house that went into foreclosure in February, after it was nearly auctioned off.

Kim filed for divorce from Kroy on May 1 and listed April 30 as their date of separation. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in the divorce docs that her marriage to Kroy is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Kim, who is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship, is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids she shares with Kroy.

The bombshell divorce comes amidst Kim and Kroy’s alleged major financial issues. News of the couple’s split broke the same day that TMZ reported that they owe over $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS. Kim and Kroy also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018. The exes have not addressed the new report about their money problems yet.

Kim and Kroy have been dealing with drama with their seven-bedroom Georgia house since at least last year. In the fall, Kim denied reports about a foreclosure, only for the mansion to end up in foreclosure in February, after Kim and Kroy defaulted on a $1.26 million loan they took out on the property.

Kroy met Kim while he was attending a Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity in May 2010. After they got married in November 2011, Kroy legally adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana, who changed their last name to Biermann.