Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann Demands Sole Custody Of Their 4 Kids & House In Divorce War

Kroy Biermann‘s response to Kim Zolciak‘s divorce filing has started a legal war between the estranged couple. In Kroy’s petition for divorce, which was obtained by TMZ on May 9, the 37-year-old ex-NFL star asked for physical and legal custody of his and Kim’s four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kim, 44, asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids when she filed for divorce on May 1. Kroy and Kim reportedly filed for divorce just days apart from each other, according to TMZ.

Kroy also reportedly asked for “possession” of the exes’ Georgia mansion that went into foreclosure in February, after it was nearly auctioned off. Kroy reportedly wants the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum to “vacate the property,” per TMZ. To make matters more awkward, TMZ reported that Kroy and Kim are both still living in their Georgia home, despite the divorce war that’s raging on.

Plus, Kroy demanded in his divorce filing that Kim show all her financial documents, including income records and tax records, which likely has to do with the fact that they reportedly owe the IRS over $1 million. They also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018. This could be Kroy’s way of letting Kim take the fall for their financial troubles.

Kim and Kroy were married for 11 years, before Kim filed for divorce, which came as a surprise to fans of RHOA and the Bravo spinoff Don’t Be Tardy. Kim reportedly said in the divorce docs that her marriage to Kroy is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She listed their date of separation as April 30. The exes share four children and Kroy is also the adoptive father of Kim’s daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.