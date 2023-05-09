Bethenny Frankel Slams Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Over Reports That Financial Issues Caused Divorce: ‘Pay Your Bills’

Bethenny Frankel has some advice for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: “Pay your bills!” The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, went on a rant on TikTok after news broke that Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, allegedly owe over $1 million to the IRS, which is rumored to be the reason why the longtime couple just split after 11 years of marriage. In her May 8 video, Bethenny said that the now-estranged couple have “always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have.”

“He’s on a football salary. She’s on a Housewives salary,” Bethenny said about Kroy and Kim. “And they’re spending like the f****** plane’s going down. The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.” Bethenny criticized Kim and said that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum spent way too much money because of her fame from the show. “You can’t f****** keep up. You’re writing checks you can’t cash,” Bethenny said. “It’s gross. It’s like what’s wrong with America.”

Bethenny further fumed that Kim and Kroy need to pay the IRS what they owe. “You gotta f****** pay. You wanna play, you gotta pay,” Bethenny said. Kim and Kroy, who have four children, also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018, according to TMZ. Their seven-bedroom mansion in Georgia was placed in foreclosure in February, after it was allegedly almost auctioned off.

Before she concluded her video, Bethenny noted that since Kim and Kroy lived so publicly on reality television, they can’t expect to get privacy now that times are tough. “You invited us in when it was going good and made it look like a fairy tale — or made us believe it was,” she said. “Well, guess what? We’re coming out with you, too. So no one’s gonna f****** respect your privacy at this time, because there is no privacy.” Bethenny added, “I get particularly lit when people spend what they don’t have. I hate fronting and stunting. Pay your goddamn bills.”

Kim and Kroy are currently getting divorced amidst their financial issues. The Bravo icon filed for divorce from the ex-NFL player on May 1 and listed their separation date as April 30. In the divorce docs, Kim reportedly said that her marriage to Kroy is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”