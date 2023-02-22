Kim Zolciak Shows Off Atlanta Mansion As Daughters Brielle & Ariana Deny It’s In Foreclosure

Foreclosure is the last thing on Kim Zolciak‘s mind. The 44-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to show off her stunning 6,900-square-foot Atlanta mansion amid a report from TMZ that it’s just weeks away from being auctioned off in front of the Fulton County Courthouse. The beautiful blonde seemed unconcerned when she showed off her massive Hollywood Room to her followers and even gloated about the size of her crystal chandelier. “That chandelier, even though it doesn’t look like it, I think it’s 8 feet wide by 7 feet tall,” she claimed, per Us Weekly. “Whatever, my kids love it.”

Before Kim showed off her family room (in which she said her kids have a “lot of fun”), she shared some footage of her massive outdoor pool. Her pool features a magnificent waterfall, while her yard also houses a tennis court. Not too shabby!

Although there are rumors that the massive home, which is located in the Manor Gold & Country Club in Alpharetta, Ga., was foreclosed on last year, Kim has shown no sign that she plans on moving. Plus, her kids, Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, denied that there are any troubles regarding their living situation when TMZ cameras caught them at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. “That’s insane … don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana told the photogs. She also confirmed that the whole thing is a “misunderstanding”, that everything they own is “still in the house”, and that her entire family is currently occupying the residence.

Ariana then responded to a question about the rumored auction to be taking place on March 7. “We’ll see what happens March 7,” she said with a smile on her face. Brielle then added, “We’ve gone through this already in November.” She later confirmed that she “just slept” in the house in question.

Kim had previously told those around her that the entire foreclosure situation was “a misunderstanding,” a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out,” they noted. “She’s not moving.” An additional source told the publication that Kim’s posts about her home are calculated. “She’s showing off her house for a reason right now,” the person close to the Tardy for the Party alum claimed. “She’s showing she’s still there like, ‘What’s the problem?'”. They added, “She doesn’t care.”

Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 37, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property in Oct. 2012, according to PEOPLE. “The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” official documents obtained by Us Weekly last week about the situation read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

There’s clearly a great deal of speculation — and denial — about what’s really going on with the reality family’s home. As Kim’s daughter said, fans will likely discover the truth on March 7.