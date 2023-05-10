Kim Zolciak’s Loyal Daughter Brielle Unfollows Kroy Biermann on Instagram Amid Divorce

Guess she’ll start going by “Brielle Zolciak” now. Brielle Biermann showed whose side she was taking in the split between her mother, Kim Zolciak, and the man she’s been married to for 11 years, Kroy Biermann. Days after Kim, 44, filed for divorce from Kroy, 37, her daughter Brielle, 26, unfollowed the former NFL player on Instagram. Kroy is still following Brielle, though.

Kim reportedly filed for divorce earlier in the week, listing Apr. 30 as their separation date. She cited that her marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She was seeking physical custody and joint legal custody of their four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The documents reportedly said that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was seeking spousal support and to have her maiden name – Kim Zolciak – restored, changed from Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Brielle and her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, 21, are from Kim’s previous relationship with Daniel Toce and, because of their ages, wouldn’t be involved in any custody battles.

In response to the divorce filing, Kroy petitioned for sole legal and physical custody of their kids. Kroy’s filings came just days from Kim’s. Kroy reportedly asked for “possession” of the exes’ Georgia mansion, which went into foreclosure in February after the couple defaulted on a $1.26 million loan they took out on the property. However, the property was set for auction in early March before the couple took action to stop the sale.

There has been some confusion about the state of the house. “Ok, you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000,” Kim said in her Instagram story. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

Kroy’s filings requested that Kim “vacate the property,” despite the fact that they are both still living in the Georgia home. He also demanded that Kim show all her financial documents, including income and tax records. The couple reportedly owes the IRS over $1 million, according to TMZ. They also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes.