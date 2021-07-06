Video

Ariana Biermann, 19, Dances In A Tiny Leopard Bikini On TikTok — Video

Ariana Biermann
007 / MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann are spotted leaving late night dinner in West Hollywood. 19 Jul 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA469398_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Brielle Biermann joins friends for dinner at Craigs restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Brielle Biermann BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle and Ariana Biermann are spotted leaving dinner and heading to Catch with the Stallone Sisters in West Hollywood amid the Covid-19. 20 Jul 2020 Pictured: Brielle Biermann , Ariana Biermann, and Stallone Sisters. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689892_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann morning arriving to Delilah and leaving with Scarlet and Sistine Stallone. 19 Jul 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA469576_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star and TikToker, Ariana Biermann, busted moves to ‘My X’ by Rae Sremmurd in a new video.

Ariana Biermann, 19, showed off her dance moves and lip-sync skills in a new TikTok, posted Monday,July 5. Ariana, whose mom is former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, rocked a tiny leopard-print bikini in front of lounge chairs perfect for tanning. She did a short choreographed dance to Rae Sremmurd’s hit 2015 song “My X,” and she captioned it, “My bee and I. Zzzz.” In the middle of the recording, a bee flew right in the middle of the camera, but that didn’t stop Ariana’s dancing!

@arianabiermann

my bee and i. zzzz

♬ My X – Rae Sremmurd

Ariana’s new video has racked up over a million views, but it’s not the first time she’s posted a video of her dancing to “My X.” In a clip posted a week ago, she danced to the track alongside a man who seemed to be her boyfriendAaron Scott, as the two did a silly, choreographed routine. “Happy birthday bestie, ily,” she wrote in the caption. She posted another clip with the song on June 20, where she’s wearing the same outfit as the clip with Aaron. In the earlier clip, it seemed like Ariana was using the song to brush off haters. “For all the beautiful women taking videos and making fun of me.. please kindly go f**k yourself,” she wrote in the caption.

The TikTok dance is only the most recent time that Ariana has showed off some of her bikinis, too. Ariana has modeled tons of bathing suits in her recent social media posts. She also did some modeling for her mom, Kim’s, swimwear line Salty K. She rocked the same Salty K swimsuit that her mom and sister Brielle Biermann had worn in the past for a post on the swimwear line’s instagram. She posed on the beach in the same small pink bikini for a series of photos.

Ariana Biermann posted the TikTok video on Monday. ( 007 / MEGA)

Related Gallery

Ariana Biermann -- PICS

EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann are both seen leaving together at Catch in West Hollywood. 17 Jul 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann. Photo credit: BBO / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA467649_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann are spotted leaving late night dinner in West Hollywood. 19 Jul 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA469398_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann morning arriving to Delilah and leaving with Scarlet and Sistine Stallone. 19 Jul 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA469576_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Besides showing off dance skills, Ariana also recently revealed her plastic surgery secrets with fans. Responding to fans on her Instagram Stories, Ariana answered a question as to whether or not she’d gotten liposuction on Monday July 5. She said that she hadn’t gotten a “tummy tuck,” but rather “worked my a** off.” She also wrote that getting lip-fillers was the “best thing [she’d] ever done.”