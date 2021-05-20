Ariana Biermann, 19, Models Tiny Bikini In Sexy New Pics After ‘Don’t Be Tardy’s Cancellation

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ may be coming to an end, but that didn’t stop one of its stars — Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann — from having fun at the beach in a floral purple bikini.

Ariana Biermann is hopping on the floral swimsuit trend this spring. The 19-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star rocked a lavender bikini set featuring colorful flower doodles, which she wore to hang out on a deck overlooking a beach in Miami, Florida on May 19. Like the whimsical print, Ariana’s bikini was dainty itself and featured ruffled bottoms and string ties everywhere (even at the center of the underwire cup top). You can check out the photos, here!

Ariana Biermann loves purple bikinis! [Instagram/@arianabiermann]

Ariana posed in the trendy bikini for a photo on her Instagram Story, and made sure to flex her impressive abs for the close-up! It’s no surprise to see Ariana nail bikini trends, since she collaborates with her mom Kim Zolciak on The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s Salty K swimwear collection. In fact, Ariana recently rocked a bikini from her mom’s company that was also purple — sans the flower print — while hanging out on an ocean pier in Naples, Florida earlier in May. You can see those photos above!

Ariana Biermann also likes spending time at the beach with her boyfriend, fashion model Aaron Scott. [Instagram/@arianabiermann]

Ariana’s sister Brielle Biermann, 24, also loves to show her support for her mom’s bikini line. She modeled the brand’s cheetah print set while vacationing in Hawaii, and made sure to share sexy snaps in the bikini on May 6. Like Ariana, Brielle is a bikini queen herself; in fact, we rounded up her best bikini moments here.

Ariana Biermann with her sister, Brielle. [Instagram/@arianabiermann]

As you can see, Ariana and Brielle are still living their best lives on the beach despite some recent sad news. Their family reality television show on Bravo, Don’t Be Tardy, was cancelled after eight seasons. News of the cancellation broke on May 7, and a Bravo spokesperson told Deadline at the time, “We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes. We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don’t Be Tardy will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family, and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”