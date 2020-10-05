Kim Zolciak Then & Now: See ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star’s Transformation Through The Years

When it comes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann, there’s never a dull moment! Take a look back at her exciting life — from joining ‘RHOA’ in 2008, to starring in her own show, ‘Don’t Be Tardy,’ and building her beauty and fashion empires!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann leads a life of luxury, but it didn’t come without years of hard work. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 42, has cemented her name in Hollywood after getting her start in the reality television space in 2008. Today, she’s still starring on the small screen, while running her successful beauty and fashion businesses. And, when she’s not working, Kim’s spending time with her family and friends, including Khloe Kardashian. Before we dive into the present, we’ve got to go back to the beginning. — Relive Kim’s major milestone moments throughout life in our attached gallery!

In 2008, Kim was introduced to the world in Bravo’s hit franchise, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. At the time, Kim was a single mom to daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann. Ariana’s biological father is Kim’s ex-husband, Daniel Toce. They were married form 2001-2003, and Kim rarely speaks about the relationship. Brielle’s biological father’s identity is unknown.

Little did Kim know, at the time — RHOA would make her a household name in Housewives history. Viewers quickly latched onto Kim’s love for voluminous wigs, her unfiltered comments and her knack for creating catchy songs. She’s well known for her hits, “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party,” “Wig,” “Google Me,” and “Love Me First.” Not to mention, her candid one-liners and outspoken personality got her tangled up in a number of fiery feuds — especially with Nene Leakes. The pair has a unique and tumultuous relationship, to say the least.

Kim eventually found love with former Atlanta Falcons (NFL) player, Kroy Biermann. They met at the charity event, Dancing with Atlanta Stars — a moment that was later shown on season three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim and Kroy’s PDA-filled relationship became a fan-favorite on the show. And, the rest is history.

In 2012, Kim starred in her own Bravo spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which followed her family life and upcoming wedding to Kroy. The couple officially tied the knot on November 11, 2011, and shared their nuptials with the world. Also in 2012, Kim ended her five-year run on RHOA in the midst of filming the show’s fifth season.

But, she wasn’t done with TV. Kim’s wedding special turned into a renewed Bravo spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy. The show, which is currently in its eighth season, follows Kim, Kroy and their six children: Brielle, Ariana, Kroy Jagger, Jr., Kash Kade, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. In March of 2013, Kroy filed to adopt Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana. By July, the adoption became final and the girls subsequently changed their last names to Biermann. (Don’t Be Tardy‘s eighth season premieres on October 6, on Bravo).

In 2016, Kim reached a personal goal. — She launched her very own luxury beauty and lifestyle brand called, Kashmere, which offers skin-care products, bath and body products, oils, creams and other spa products. Kim personally formulated Kashmere Kollections alongside renowned cosmetic chemist, Susan Goldsberry. Adding to her beauty resume is Kim’s KAB Cosmetics company that she runs with her daughters, Ariana and Brielle (hence the abbreviation, KAB). Additionally, both Kim and Brielle have been candid about undergoing lip injections.

Kim’s latest business venture includes swimwear. She founded Salty K Swim, which was inspired by her love for the ocean and spending on the beaches in New England as a kid. Her mission with the swim line is to cater to women of all shapes and sizes to feel confident in her designs. She also hosts a popular podcast, House of Kim on PodcastOne.

Currently, the Zolciak-Biermann family resides in Alpharetta, GA, where the couple built their dream home together. Take a look back at Kim’s illustrious life by seeing her milestone moments in our attached gallery!