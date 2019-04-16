Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann: How They Stay ‘Obsessed’ With Each Other & Keep The Romance Alive

It’s no secret that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are a strong couple. But, with all of the breakups in Hollywood, the question is — how do they keep their love alive? Well, it’s actually simple for Kim and Kroy, who do these 2 things…

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, and Kroy Biermann, 33, are one celebrity couple that fans can’t get enough of! The reality star and her former NFL pro hubby are “absolutely obsessed with each other,” a source close to them tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, adding that the formula to their successful romance isn’t a complicated one. “One of the reasons they’re so crazy about each other is they make it a point to keep things hot. They spend a lot of time in the bedroom,” the insider admits. “When their kids go to bed for the night — that’s one of their favorite times of the day, because they can spend intimate, quality time together.”

The second reason Kim and Kroy’s relationship maintains its course? — Communication! “Communicating is also key for them,” the source reveals, noting that the couple has taken extra steps to make sure they never lose sight of the value of being present with one another. “It’s admittedly something Kim has had to work on because so much of her life and time is spent on social media,” the source reveals. “Now, they designate time each week to putting their phones down and focusing on each other and their family.”

Kim and Kroy recently took their family on a tropical vacation at the end of March, where they managed to squeeze him some R&R (and maybe more) together. How would we know that sultry detail? — Kim shared a completely nude photo on March 31, where she was pictured wearing nothing but a brown, oversized floppy hat. And, the photographer was none other than her “hot hubby,” Kroy, she noted in the photo’s caption.

There’s definitely enough social media evidence to conclude that Kim and Kroy are very open about their love and lust for one another. Not to mention, Kim’s made plenty of candid comments about sex on the family’s hit Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy. — Like, the time Kim and Kroy disagreed about their advice to Brielle, concerning sex before marriage. Kim and Kroy were on opposite sides of the situation, and let’s just say, her argument was, “I would want you to try it out before you bought it.”