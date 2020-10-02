‘Don’t Be Tardy’s Ariana Biermann, 18, Reveals Her Plans To Become An Actress & Move To LA

Ariana Biermann is ready for the Hollywood lights! The reality star spoke exclusively with HollywoodLife about her big career plans and revealed how she’s carving her own lane in the Biermann household!

Ariana Biermann has big career plans in the pipeline. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 18 — who already runs a successful cosmetics company, KAB, with her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann and sister Brielle Biermann — is gearing up for a career in acting and fashion. But, if she wants to make it big in the entertainment industry, Ariana knows that The City of Angels is the destination for her.

“I want to start doing stuff with fashion, and designing clothes that people can feel so beautiful in. I also want to be an actress — doing movies. I love that realm of things,” Ariana told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview with her sister Brielle.

Ariana, who was scheduled to begin her fall semester at Arizona State University in September, was forced to shift her life plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well, I was supposed to be going to ASU this year. I was enrolled, I had my classes, I had my dorm and everything. Then coronavirus happened and the world happened — it just wasn’t the best opportunity for me this year,” she explained.

After she decided to stay in Atlanta, Ariana enrolled at Georgia State, where she’s currently taking classes. “It’s online, but I’m only doing one class. Hopefully within the next year or two I’m going to transfer to UCLA, and if I decide that, I want to move to LA,” she said.

Ariana’s career aspirations are all part of a bigger plan “to detach, per se, from being ‘Kim’s daughter,'” she admitted. Kim Zolciak has been a Bravo fixture for years, which led to other opportunities within television. From there, she’s built a successful beauty and fashion empire.

“It’s just Brielle and Kim and then there’s me,” Ariana said, noting that while she wants to start her own business, she wants to follow in her family’s footsteps. “Seeing how successful my mom is and just all of the amazing companies and brands that she’s done, it just makes me want to be like her and do all of these amazing companies as well,” Ariana said.

She continued, “Just doing KAB and my mom’s swimsuit line with her and designing the fabrics and doing all of this stuff with her makes me realize that I really love fashion and I love clothes and I love making people feel beautiful and confident in their own body with any sort of clothes and anything they wear.”

Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy premieres on October 6 at 10 PM on Bravo.