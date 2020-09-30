Ariana Biermann, 18, Stuns In A Bikini & Cozies Up To Her Shirtless Boyfriend In Sexy New Pics

Ariana Biermann took to Instagram to share stunning new photos of herself smiling and gazing into her hunky boyfriend Aaron Scott’s eyes as they enjoyed a picnic in the grass.

Ariana Biermann, 18, proved she’s absolutely smitten with her boyfriend Aaron Scott when she shared two of her latest social media pics on Sept. 9. In the Instagram snapshots, the lovebirds are enjoying a picnic on the green grass as they sit and get cozy with each other while posing and smiling and looking into each other’s eyes. Ariana is wearing a flattering red patterned bikini while her hunky beau is shirtless with black shorts.

“ur my happy place 🧡,” the giddy gal captioned the snapshots, which were also shared by Aaron on Sept. 30. It didn’t take long for Ariana’s followers to respond to the pics once she shared them. Many of the comments were full of positive messages, proving her new romance has a lot of support. Aaron started it off with his own response as well. “As you are mine, my love 🤍,” he wrote.

“So beautiful 💕 happy for you ♥️,” one follower went on to add. “Cuties,” another called them. “Awe…It’s nice to see you so happy!❤️” a third exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time Ariana has gotten attention for sharing a post with her boyfriend on social media. The teen shared a different set of photos with him on July 20 and they were equally as cute as the latest ones. In the pics, they were posing while smiling and holding onto each other as Ariana rocked a white bikini and Aaron again went shirtless while wearing only shorts with palm trees on them. “adore you <3,” the reality beauty wrote alongside the post.

Ariana’s romance with Aaron, which started a few months ago, is one of many things that went great for her this past summer. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 42, wasn’t afraid to show off her memorable times in the sunlight all season long and she looked incredible in every single one of her pics. We can’t wait to see what fall brings for the fun-loving young star!