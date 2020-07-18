Ariana Biermann continues to be the perfect model for her mom’s swimwear line. She donned a frilly bikini and showed off her golden tan and tight abs while at the beach.

Ariana Biermann has become quite the beach bunny this summer. Kim Zolciak‘s 18-year-old daughter has been posting up a storm of photos to her Instagram account, showing her wearing various bikinis from her mom’s Salty K swimwear line. On July 17, Ariana shared a photo of herself in the “Ivory Coast” style two piece. It featured a string top and the cutest bottoms that had a flirty ruffle going all the way around the waistband. Ariana struck a pose on a wooden staircase leading down to a white sand beach, with the aqua blue Gulf of Mexico waters beyond it.

Ariana gave the photo a playful caption, writing “I try to be everything I can,” along with a red lip kiss emoji. The teen flaunted her beautiful bronzed skin, along with her tight abs and trim legs. Her long hair cascaded down her back all the way down to her waist, as Ariana tilted her head to have the sun kiss her face in the photo.

Ari’s proud mama gushed over the snapshot and how her daughter looked in the swimsuit design. “Love this suit on you baby!!!!!!” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote, along with two purple emojis. Ariana responded back, “Oh hell thank u beautiful! and thank you for making the most AMAZING suits EVER.” Yep, her nickname for her mama is “beautiful.” How cute is that?

Ariana has been wearing Kim’s designs in several other IG photos this week, while the entire Biermann family has been enjoying a beach vacation. She modeled a lime green bikini with purple patterns on it and a “V” backside in a July 14 snapshot. She wrote, “My happy place” in the caption, as she was on a balcony overlooking the water. Kim then shared the same picture to her page, and revealed Ariana and her older sister Brielle, 23, initially had major doubts about the swimwear’s color scheme.

“My sweet @arianabiermann wearing @saltykswim ‘SeaShore.’ I LOVE seeing in my girls in my swimsuits! Funny story about this print! I fell in love immediately with the lime green and purple…both my girls were like ‘Nah that’s a hard NO.’ Well the suits arrived and of course their ‘favorite suit ever’ is this print,” Kim wrote. “Guess you guys loved it too because it SOLD OUT in minutes,” she added about her customers. With Ariana modeling the adorable “Ivory Coast” bottoms, it looks like fans have bought the item in droves, as the Salty K website shows only two left in stock!