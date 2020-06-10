Brielle Biermann took to Instagram to share two new photos of her posing in a car with sister Ariana Biermann and the two beauties looked so similar that it was hard to tell them apart!

Brielle Biermann, 23, and her younger sister Ariana Biermann, 18, are looking better than ever and EXACTLY like each other! Brielle shared two news pics that featured Ariana posing with her in a car and the sisters could have passed for twins with their matching dark hair and luscious lips. In the photos, the beauties are leaning near each other as they show off very long wavy brown locks that are down and parted in the middle and flattering makeup that includes a natural-looking pink lip color.

“brunette biermanns,” Brielle captioned the eye-catching snapshots. It didn’t take long for fans to comment and it seemed like most of them loved the sisters’ attractive looks. “So gorgeous,” one wrote. “Beautiful,” said another. A third simply but effectively said, “Wow!”

Brielle and Ariana’s dark locks come after they’ve previously showed off long blonde locks. The fabulous duo haven’t had a light shade in a while now but they have proven that they can definitely pull off any shade of hair color whenever the mood strikes. The same goes with their lip sizes.

Brielle has admitted to getting lip fillers in the past and revealed that she decided to have them dissolved in Jan. so she could give herself a more natural appearance. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently said she didn’t realize her older, bigger lips “looked crazy” when she had them and her “vibe” now is about having them much smaller.

“I’ve been going to Dr. Doan in Atlanta lately. I dissolved my lips with her in January,” she told Us Weekly in an interview in May. “I had them plumped up just a little again at the end of January. We’re doing it really slow. Just a little at a time.”

She also touched upon how she felt while looking at her bigger lips in old photos. “I look at photos from last year and I’m like ‘Why didn’t any of my friends tell me?’ Cause I see comments from fans or followers and I’m like ‘They’re just haters, like being rude,'” she explained. “But my friends I’m like, ‘You guys are terrible. Why did you not tell me that my lips looked crazy?’ They were like ‘Well, they weren’t bad.’ But when you look back, it’s like ‘Okay wow. They really are that excessive.’”