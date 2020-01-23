Ariana Biermann, 18, Shows Off Her Big Lips In Sexy Video After Sister Brielle, 22, Removes Her Fillers

Move over Brielle! Ariana Biermann’s massive lips were on display in a new video posted days after her older sister decided to remove her fillers.

Strike that pose, girl! Ariana Biermann, 18, got all glam for the Instagram camera when she posted a sexy clip of her on January 22. The Don’t Be Tardy star made sure to put her big lips on display while gushing over her brows and “lippie” gloss. She got up close and personal during the footage in a black tank top with her beachy blonde hair up in pigtails that left her fans dying for more. “OK OK you’re beautiful,” one wrote in the comments section while another chimed in with, “Okayyyyy but wishing I was this freaking gorgeous.” Not everyone was that impressed, however, as another flat out asked if she got her smackers done. She hasn’t responded to the users bold question… yet.

Ariana’s older sister Brielle, 22, who was known for having giant lips for years, began the new year and decade out by deflating them quite a bit. She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story on January 4 and revealed the news that she took out the fillers with good reason. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned the pic, which showed her posing in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

Brielle has since given her thousands of followers a ton of opportunities to check out her smaller lips on the social media platform. She showed them off in a beautiful selfie posted on IG on January 5 while taking a break from being a big time reality star. “First day of work in 2020.. last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” she captioned the snap.

The sister duo also underwent another recent change when they decided to make their hair color much darker! “Brielle and Ariana they both wanted to spice things up and do something different so keeping it fresh for the winter by going dark was their dream color,” Chrissy Rasmussen of Habit Salon — the mastermind behind the ladies’ fab, voluminous looks — spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.