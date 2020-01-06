Brielle Biermann, 22, Shows Off Her Smaller Lips After Removing Her Fillers — See Before & After Pics

Brielle Biermann is ready for a fresh start in 2020! The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star took to Instagram to reveal the outcome of her latest lip filler dissolving procedure as she heads into the new year embracing her natural beauty!

It’s a whole new Brielle Biermann! The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to reveal the first snap of her post-dissolved lips after beginning the procedure just days earlier. In the new pic, the difference is incredibly noticeable. As opposed to the glossy lips Brielle usually sports, she opted for something soft and natural and her lips really looked amazing in their more smaller size! With the rest of her hair and makeup done to perfection, Brielle still appeared her age and rocked a confidence all her own. “First day of work in 2020. last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” she captioned the snap. Brielle also chronicled her latest procedure, which she went through in Atlanta with Dr. Thuy Doan, on her Instagram story, noting that she would be educating herself on fillers more in the future!

While Brielle’s new look isn’t all that shocking, fans are really embracing Brielle’s choice to dissolve the fillers in her lips. They even turned to the comment section of her latest Instagram post to share their support! “You look amazing! Natural is so much better,” one fan commented on the pic. “Such a natural beauty,” another fan reiterated. One admirer even insisted that Brielle was “gorgeous without the fillers. You never needed in the first place!!!” As the same fans know, Brielle began enhancing her lips as a means to deal with her insecurity about concerning how they looked. But with a new year comes a resolution to accept her natural look!

The major change is all to do with Brielle’s new lease on 2020. The stunner posted another photo of herself to her Instagram story on Jan. 4 and revealed the news that she took out the fillers, citing the new year is offering an opportunity to embrace a new version of herself. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned the pic, which showed her posing in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

Brielle has also openly chronicled the physical change she has gone through since getting her lip fillers. She posted a number of throwback pics to her Instagram, showcasing the different between her lips pre and post-fillers. “I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe,” she captioned one of the pre-filler photos. “I was 16 or 17 here.” Clearly, though, fans are definitely feeling Brielle’s natural look! We cannot wait to see more of her as she goes on this journey of reflection and embracing her natural beauty!