‘Don’t Be Tardy’s Ariana Biermann Gushes Over Her ‘Dream’ BF As Brielle Describes Her Ideal Man

Ariana shared that she “did find” the “man of [her] dreams” amid filming, who’s a handsome model named Aaron Scott. It all started with Ariana’s open mindset going into her family road trip in the summer of 2019. “Last year when I was going into the road trip, I don’t even know if I knew what I was looking for. [Brielle and I] were just looking for anything. We were like, ‘Let’s find something fun on this road trip. Maybe we’ll find a boy,” Ariana told HollywoodLife. More than a year later, Ariana has finally found that “boy.”

Ariana Biermann with her new boyfriend, Aaron Scott. (Instagram/@arianabiermann)

“But as of right now, yes, I am in a relationship and my dream guy,” she continued. As for what constitutes a “dream guy,” Ariana explained, “I like people who are very motivated and very driven to do things for themselves and also somebody who has a very good heart and likes to help other people and understands that’s how I am because I really like to help people and that’s something that is a curse and a blessing at the same time and some people don’t understand that so I want somebody who can understand that and somebody who is just as funny as me because I am extremely funny and just is spontaneous, yes, and likes to travel. Same kind of things. Just somebody who understands that I’m independent which my boyfriend does, thankfully.”

Brielle is ready to find her perfect match as well. “I’ve been single for so long. I want a man,” she teased, after last publicly dating professional baseball player Justin Hooper (Brielle confirmed she was single in Nov. 2019, however). Ariana chimed in to add, “Brielle was looking for a hunk! You wanted a man with a dude ranch to ride in on a horse and a cowboy and say, ‘Brielle, I want you!’ Like, ‘I will bow down to you!’ That’s what Brielle wants.”

However, Brielle has a clearer picture of who she wants right now. “My ideal type now is probably somebody who’s just spontaneous and loves to travel like I do,” she explained, adding that she wants someone who understands the value of family. “[I want] someone who’s super family oriented because I’m very close with my family and understands that I still live at home and that’s not a deal breaker … You have to make me laugh. If you don’t make me laugh all day and all night it’s not going to work because I’m funny and you have to get my sense of humor.”