Brielle Biermann, 24, Rocks Tiny Thong Bikinis While Soaking Up The Sun In Hawaii — Pics

Brielle Biermann, 24, has been slaying her game on the ‘gram! Kim Zolciak‘s daughter has been soaking up the sun in the Kailua area of Kona, Hawaii for the last few days — sharing several shots of herself in thong bikinis to Instagram. The reality star sizzled in a leopard print two-piece from her mom’s Salty K line. She posed on a sandy beach with the ocean waves crashing behind her in two gorgeous photos on Thursday, May 6.

While on a boat, Brielle’s golden tan was on full display as she rocked a blue bikini on May 5. “anyone interested in the catch of the day” she captioned the stunning pictures, as her oiled up glistened in the sun. The influencer was still rocking her signature brown hair with blonde highlights, which was perfect for her spring getaway to the ritzy Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. In other photos taken on the boat, she let her hair down and revealed the tie dye print.

“Hooked on you,” she captioned the post, going makeup free for her day on the water. Her signature plumped lips were intact as she looked candidly off to the side. “Okay you can stop being so perfect now !!” one follower commented on her photos. “You are a snack,” another wrote.

Her trip comes ahead of the “Bravo Kids” special which is set to air during Watch What Happens Live as an upcoming special. Other children of Housewives stars set to appear are Meredith Marks‘ son Brooks, Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter Briana, Jenna Keough‘s son Shane, Cynthia Bailey‘s daughter Noelle, Ramona Singer‘s daughter Avery and Luann de Lesseps‘ daughter Victoria.

Andy Cohen tweeted, “We’re gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer and Kairo Whitfield!” He added via Twitter, “Post all of your questions for them, NOW!”