Brielle Biermann, 22, Shows Off Her Smaller Lips While Stunning In A Bright Red Top

Brielle Biermann is flawless! The reality star looked incredible in a gorgeous red tip as she showed off her smaller, more natural lips!

Brielle Biermann, 22, is looking red hot! The reality TV star took to Instagram on Jan. 24 to share a photo of herself enjoying a night out. In the photo, Brielle dons a bright red, curve-hugging top that looks stunning against her flawless skin. Although she opted for a more natural makeup look — possibly inspired by her now less dramatic, natural-looking lips — she looks like an absolute smoke show. The Kab Cosmetics co-founder sported her go-to neutral lip, and added a dash of drama with a lush set of false eyelashes. Brielle announced on Jan. 4 that she took out the fillers because she was ready for a fresh look. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18-year-old Brie again soon,” she said at the time.

Brielle captioned her new sultry photo, “Can we bring back ringtones? Really miss having ‘not afraid’ as my moms ringtone” as she posed against a red light. Tons of followers were quick to comment on how gorge Brielle looked, with one saying, “Girrrrrl, you’re so gorgeous!!” followed by a very appropriate flame emoji. Another follower said, “Ummm don’t ever apologize for too many pics in a night babe.” One fan couldn’t help but agree with Brielle about ringtones and said, “Felt with that caption 😂 My moms ringtone would be ‘I will survive.'”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Brielle out and showing her now more natural-looking lips. The Don’t Be Tardy star posted a set of photos promoting a tanning line on Jan. 10 where she donned a white tube top and left her beautiful locks down. The product may have been front and center but all fans could focus on was how different she looked with her new lips.

“You look amazing!” one follower wrote while another one chimed in with, “Soooooooo gorgeous omg ur an angel.” One even pointed out what a stunner she is overall, writing, “You look so pretty natural you don’t even need any makeup.”