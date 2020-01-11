Brielle Biermann, 22, Shares New Photo of Her ‘Small Lips’ & Fans Gush Over How Beautiful She Looks

Fans couldn’t get over how amazing Brielle Biermann looked after she showed off her smaller lips in a stunning new set of pics.

New Year, New Lips! Brielle Biermann, 22, appears to be absolutely thrilled to be putting her new smackers on display after admitting that she finally took her dramatic fillers out. The Don’t Be Tardy star posted a set of photos promoting a tanning line on January 10 where she dazzled in a white tube top with her gorgeous locks cascading down the left side of her body. The product may have been front and center but all fans could focus on was how different she looked with her new lips… in the most positive of ways! “You look amazing!” one follower wrote while another one chimed in with, “Soooooooo gorgeous omg ur an angel.” One even pointed out what a stunner she is overall, writing, “You look so pretty natural you don’t even need any makeup.”

Brielle took to her Instagram Stories on January 4 and revealed the news that she took out the fillers because it’s a new year and she’s ready for a new version of herself. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned the pic, which showed her posing in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.” She later joked about getting them removed by posting an Instagram video of her posing with them while wearing a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. “New year! New lips! New hair! Same b**h!” she wrote alongside it.

Such a show off! Brielle looked amazing with her “small lips” while testing out a whip lipstick on January 8. Everyone from former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, 40, to her thousands of fans once again left positive comments for her as she tackled a transformation that looks to be paying off.

Brielle and her baby sister Ariana Biermann, 18, also shifted things up recently in the hair department. “Brielle and Ariana they both wanted to spice things up and do something different so keeping it fresh for the winter by going dark was their dream color,” Chrissy Rasmussen of Habit Salon — the mastermind behind the ladies’ fab, voluminous looks — spills to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE new interview.