Bella Hadid Rocks Sexy Blue Bikini Then Changes To A Neon One After ‘Falling Asleep In The Sun’

Bella Hadid shared two new posts that showed her happily posing in a blue bikini as well as a neon-colored one while enjoying the warm weather outside during a photo shoot.

Bella Hadid, 24, looked like she combined a little work and play this weekend when she shared two new Instagram posts. In the first post, which she posted on Feb. 6, she was wearing a sexy blue bikini under an open white and pink floral top while standing in front of a palm tree and a body of clear blue water. The video clip showed her smiling and jumping up and down as she took in the fun moment.

In the second post, which shared on Feb. 7, she wore a neon pink, yellow, and purple bikini while laying back on sand as well as taking a dip in a pool. The two photos were part of a series that showed various things, including camera set ups for what looked like an outdoor photo shoot, and another pic of her posing near flowers. She also showed off an up-close snapshot of her midriff while wearing a pink and blue skirt and gold body jewelry as well as a bunch of fish swimming in water.

“I just woke up Danger Do not leave A sleepy girl In the sun ….,” she captioned the first post before following it up with a question in the caption for the second post. “Sometimes I wonder, do the trees get sad when they see leaves fell?” it read.

Bella’s fans were quick to compliment the epic video and photos once she posted them. “You are so pretty,” one fan wrote while another called her “amazing.” A third wrote, “perfect” and many more left heart emojis to show their love for the model.

Bella’s older sister Gigi Hadid, 25, also took to the comments section to respond to her second post. “do flowers get sad when u leave them in the hotel room?” she asked.

When Bella isn’t modeling for memorable posts, she’s staying close to Gigi and the rest of her family. The brunette beauty made headlines recently when Gigi revealed she was by her side when she gave birth to her four-month-old daughter Khai while at home. Bella and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid as well as Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, were also there to witness the birth.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” Gigi cheekily said in an interview with Vogue. “Afterward Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again!’”