Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

This week officially kicked off the month of November & some of our fave stars were out & about in fabulous looks! From Jennifer Lopez to Bella Hadid we rounded the best dressed celebrities of the week!

November has officially begun and the stars have been rocking some seriously fabulous outfits for fall. From long coats to knee-high boots, the ensembles this week were pretty amazing. From Jennifer Lopez to Bella Hadid, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was out in West Hollywood on Oct. 28 rocking a flowy white dress with knee-high brown leather boots. (BACKGRID)

Jennifer, 51, was out in West Hollywood on October 30 when she rocked an oversized flowy Valentino White Short Dress in Dab Poplin with a pair of over-the-knee dark brown leather Coach Platform Turbo Boots. She accessorized with a Crystal Rags Face Mask and a Coach Customized Field Tote with Horse & Carriage Print.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was out in NYC on Oct. 28 wearing a white turtleneck sweater with jeans & a tan jacket. (BACKGRID)

Bella, 24, was out in NYC on Oct. 28 when she looked ready for fall in a baggy cream Celine Leather-Trimmed Turtleneck Dress with a tan peacoat on top. She styled her look with a pair of oversized blue jeans, Pdpaola Muse Gold Earrings, a Wildflower Latte Love iPhone Case, and a Louis Vuitton Keepall Lv2 Ebene Damier Print 50 Bandouliere Duffle Bag.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was out in LA on Nov. 5 when she wore knee-high black biker shorts with a blue crop top. (BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner, 25, showed off her long legs when she was out in LA on Nov. 5 rocking a pair of high-waisted black knee-length biker shorts with a cropped Cherry Summer Classic Baby T in Blue Crush, Yeezy Slides in Bone, and her go-to Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes was out in NYC on Nov. 5 when she wore black trousers with a white ruffle blouse & a long brown leather coat. (BACKGRID)

Katie Holmes, 41, was out in NYC on Nov. 5 when she rocked a pair of loose black trousers with an oversized white button-down top with massive ruffles down the front. On top of her blouse, she rocked a long Magda Butrym Leather Coat in Bordeaux and accessorized with a Strathberry Lana Bag and an Evolvetogether Milan Mask.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was out in LA on Nov. 2 rocking a head-to-toe lime green sweatsuit. (BACKGRID)

Kylie Jenner, 23, was out in LA on Nov. 2 when she rocked a head-to-toe lime green ensemble. She threw on a pair of baggy Riccetti Tag Sweats with the matching sleeveless zip-up Riccetti That Crop Top. She accessorized with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 High Og Baroque Brown, Dior Diorevolution Necklace, a Ruby Stella 14Kt Yellow Gold Halfway Cuban Link Ring, a Casetify Customisable Mirror Phone Case, Cartier Love Earrings, and a Hermes Birkin 30cm Togo Black Palladium Hardware Bag.