At Home With Ramona Singer: How She’s Avoided ‘Gaining Weight’ & Her Daily Beauty Routine

Hollywood’s biggest stars are talking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how they are spending their time in self-quarantine. Today, we chat with Ramona Singer.

It’s a tough time for everyone, but Ramona Singer, who is currently in quarantine with her ex-husband Mario and their daughter Avery, 24, is making the best out of a difficult situation. The Real Housewives of New York vet, 63, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Mario invited her and Avery to stay with him in Boca Raton, Florida, as New York City continues to be hit the hardest with the spread of Coronavirus.

Ramona has revealed to us that she’s found a groove and routine while in self-isolation. From doing chores around the house in interesting attire, to bonding as a family, check out how Ramona is spending her time at home:

What are you binge watching? “Me, Avery, and Mario are all watching Game of Thrones because that’s one long show. It’s something we haven’t all really watched that intensely, so therefore we can enjoy it together as a group.”

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? “I have to listen to my body, because of my Lyme disease, so what I try to do is go for a walk anywhere from two to four miles a day on the beach. Or, I’ll do a walk for a mile or two on the beach and then I’ll do a walk along the intercostal. I also have the free weights here in Boca. So yeah, I’m still working out, I eat healthy and I haven’t gained any weight.”

What are you at home quarantine essentials/ what did you stock up on? “Well, number one, I just had my [Ageless by Ramona products] in a warehouse before, but now I’m on Amazon Prime. Every day, I take a shower, I do my hair, I do my Ageless by Ramona, and I do my makeup. Because you know what? I’m not sitting around in a bathrobe with sh***y hair all day and bad breath. Just because I’m quarantined doesn’t mean I can’t look presentable even for myself, right?”

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? “My new thing is chilled jazz, because I do like that now and then. I also play the top hits, like the top 50 on Spotify. The jazz is pretty good though. I like it because sometimes you don’t want to hear the crazy music that much. Listen, I’m home here now 24/7 so I’d rather listen to chill jazz a lot.”

Stick with HollywoodLife for more from your favorite stars as they self-isolate, just like we hope you are! Stay well!