Ramona Singer Reveals Whether She & Mario Are Reuniting After Self-Isolating Together

Ramona Singer is currently in quarantine with her ex-husband Mario and their daughter Avery, and admits it’s been ‘wonderful!’ The ‘RHONY’ star takes us inside the family’s new normal in Florida — starting with their morning breakfast shakes.

Ramona and Mario Singer have each other’s backs, especially during this unsure time amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Real Housewives of New York vet, 63, spoke to HollywoodLife while she is self-isolating with her ex-husband, 66, and their 24-year-old daughter Avery. Mario invited the two to stay with him in Boca, Raton, Florida, as New York City was hit the hardest with the spread of coronavirus.

“You know what, surprisingly easy,” Ramona said in an exclusive interview when asked about how her time with Mario has been. “We have a rhythm with each other that really works. Listen, I was with my ex-husband for 20 years, 24 years,” she explained, noting that her living with Mario has been great for their daughter.

“Avery sees him all the time and she speaks to her dad every day, which I’m so thrilled about, if not more. So, we have this rhythm. It’s really wonderful,” Ramona said. She went on to explain how Mario has been a great support system during this global health crisis.

“He knew I had Lyme disease. He knew I couldn’t go back to New York City and he said, ‘Come to Florida, stay with me,’ which was very generous and he’s been very welcoming,” Ramona, who confirmed her Lyme disease diagnosis earlier this month, revealed. “We start off our day where he makes us the shakes for breakfast. He has these great protein shakes, and then we do dinner together every night and we take turns cooking.”

With the family quarantine going so well, we had to ask Ramona if she has any plans to get back together with her ex.

“You know what? It’s good. No,” she admitted, explaining that they’re “bonding in these bad times, you know? — There’s always a silver lining in everything. There’s a reason why we were married for 20 years, and basically I’ve always stayed friends with him for the sake of our daughter,” she said.

“You’ve got to be happy and free yourself. So whatever happened and transpired between Mario and I, he forgave me, I forgave him, and we moved on for the sake of our daughter and also for our own mental health,” Ramona admitted. “And you know what? We’re enjoying each other’s company. As friends, nothing more. As friends.”

The Bravo vet even offered up advice for those who are trying to co-parent with their ex.

“My advice to anyone who gets divorced or anyone who has a child with someone, even if they’re not married, is always if you have a child, you have to just suck it up and be in a good place with them because life is too short, and holding onto anger and resentment, that’s what causes stress and cancer,” she admitted.

Ramona and Mario tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed daughter Avery, in 1995. After 20 years together, the longtime couple called it quits in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. The Real Housewives of New York City returns for season 12 on Bravo Thursday, April 2, at 9 pm ET.