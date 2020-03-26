Ramona Singer ‘had to do away with the housecleaning service’ during her self-isolation. So, the Bravo star did what any sensible ‘Real Housewife’ would do: put on a sexy slip dress and grab a mop!

Ramona Singer, 63, is all on her own when it comes to household chores now — well, kind of. The Real Housewives of New York City star is currently isolating with her ex-husband Mario Singer and their daughter Avery Singer, 24, in Boca Raton, FL to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak. That means no visitors are allowed…not even the cleaning crew! Ramona didn’t let that stop her from having some fun while keeping their safe space in sparkling condition.

Ramona threw on a seductive nightie, grabbed a bucket and mop, and cleaned away while someone else filmed. The combination of latex gloves and a lace-trim satin slip isn’t exactly the usual ensemble worn to clean floors, so fans were definitely amused when Ramona shared the footage on March 25. “Whelp what can I say… not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service. I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #selfisolation,” Ramona captioned the video.

“Thank you for being a good role model during this time. We paused our service too (but still sent the check),” one fan commented, relating to Ramona’s situation. Another follower wrote, “cleans in a negligee.. iconic.” Meanwhile, other “Real Housewives” had their minds in the gutter! “This looks like the first scene of a porn video and I mean that as a compliment ” Margaret Josephs cheekily commented, while Kelly Dodd wrote, “You look sexy! ❤️”

Ramona isn’t just picking up cleaning supplies to make her followers laugh, though! The Bravo star is actually dedicated to truly quarantining herself after revealing her Lyme disease diagnosis earlier in March. “Lyme disease can be tiring but having the virus could be worse so cleaning is my choice as [I] want to totally self quarantine,” Ramona wrote on her Instagram Story.

HollywoodLife recently spoke with a Lyme disease specialist, who said it’s “likely” that a person with Lyme disease is more susceptible to contracting the new coronavirus (although not proven). “Patients who have had Lyme disease and co-infections are probably more susceptible because of their altered immune system from the underlying, chronic infection that they’ve had,” Dr. Tania Dempsey, founder of Armonk Integrative Medicine, told HollywoodLife. As you can see, Ramona’s would rather be safe than sorry!