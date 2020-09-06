See Pics
Hollywood Life

Brielle Biermann’s Hottest Bikini Pics: 6 Times The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Stunned In Swimwear

MEGA
Exclusive - Brielle BiermannExclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019
Brielle Biermann was seen leaving dinner with friends at 'Catch LA' in West Hollywood, CA. 12 Oct 2019 Pictured: Brielle Biermann. Photo credit: Stan / Kevin Wong / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA525496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brielle Biermann shows off her cleavage while out for dinner with her friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Brielle Biermann BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Brielle Biermann joins friends for dinner at Craigs restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Brielle Biermann BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Brielle Biermann is known for often strutting her stuff in gorgeous bikinis that help to showcase her amazing figure. Check out some of the best bikini pics here.

Brielle Biermann, 23, is basically the summer queen when it comes to wearing bikinis in the hot weather! The pretty daughter of Kim Zolciak, 42, has taken to her social media many times over the course of this year and shared stunning photos of herself posing in various pieces of the swimwear. Whether the snapshot took place on a beach or showed her having a blast in water, each one was memorable and kept her fans coming back for more.

In addition to helping show off her amazing body, Brielle’s bikini photos help to show off her inspiring confidence. The brunette beauty often writes eye-catching cheeky captions on her posts as well, which only makes her followers love her even more. Here are some of the bet bikini photos that Brielle has shared so far this year.

View this post on Instagram

spicy know she spicy🌶wet wet like a pisces♓️😈🐠

A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on

Brielle Rocking A Yellow Bikini

On Sept. 5, Brielle proved her summer is still in full swing when she shared two new pics of herself taking a dip in some cool water while wearing a yellow cut-out bikini. She topped the look off with a pair of stylish sunglasses as she posed for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

calm before the storm ⛈ 💙⚡️

A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on

Brielle Poses On A Beach In A White Bikini

The young starlet wore a light pink bucket hat as she laid on her side to pose in the white two-piece. The ocean was behind her as she gave a serious look to the camera. She topped the look off with silver bracelets that were the perfect accessory for the pic.

Brielle Smiling In A Pink Bikini

Brielle’s pink bikini and matching headband in these two photos were almost as incredible as her smile! She wrote that she’s “happiest at the beach” in the caption for this post and also revealed that a butterfly landed on her shortly after the pics were taken and stayed on her until she sat down, which gave her goosebumps.

View this post on Instagram

POV the bartender bringing me my drink poolside🍹

A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on

Brielle Looking Cool In Another Pink Bikini

Brielle was another stunning sight to see when she posed again in a pink bikini but this time, she paired it with her pink bucket hat and cool shades. She also wore flattering pink lipstick that went perfectly with the look.

View this post on Instagram

Pool day in @saltykswim 💚💜

A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on

Brielle Looking Over The Shoulder In A Green Bikini

This light green bikini with purple flowers looked great on Brielle! She posed for a photo in the fashionably cute number while having a “pool day” on May 11. Summer hadn’t yet arrived, but she was already looking hot under the sun!

View this post on Instagram

Coconuts don’t fall far from the tree 🥥🌴

A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on

Brielle In A Neon Pink Bikini

Brielle took the cake with this choice. The neon pink bikini reminded us of the 1980s and she looked better than ever in it! She posed while holding onto a palm tree in the photo and it just added to the awesomeness that she already displayed.