Kim Zolciak’s Lookalike Daughter Brielle Biermann, 24, Straddles A Jet Ski In Thong Bikini — Pics

Brielle Biermann had a swimsuit photo shoot on a jet ski in new photos from her 24th birthday trip ‘in the islands.’

Brielle Biermann‘s birthday suit is actually a swimsuit! The Don’t Be Tardy star’s 24th birthday actually fell on Feb. 25, but she kept the celebrations by enjoying a jet ski ride amid her vacation in the Bahamas. The Bravo star wore a ruched, thong-style lavender bikini with a diamond lariat necklace for the sporty adventure and used the outing as an opportunity to commence a bikini photo shoot.

Brielle straddled the jet ski for her Instagram photo shoot and also posed in the Nassau island’s crystal-clear ocean water for the photos shared on March 2. “Where else is a Pisces supposed to celebrate their birthday?,” the birthday girl wrote in the caption for her sizzling post, which her look-alike mom Kim Zolciak gushed over with a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Brielle wore the same swimsuit (and posed on the same jet ski) in another Instagram post shared on Feb. 28. That time, she was joined by her friend Elizabeth Arthur, who was one of the pals that tagged along for the birthday festivities (photographer/influencer Ty French, childhood friend Brandon St. Regis and photographer Collin Joiner also came on the vacation).

In addition to hanging out at the beach by the Atlantis Bahamas resort, the birthday entourage also dressed up for nighttime activities (like a dinner at Nobu). For one of these outings, you can see Brielle above looking absolutely stunning in a rose print velvet dress.

It has become a tradition for Brielle to go on a little getaway with friends for her birthday every year. She rang in her 21st birthday in Miami, spent her 22nd birthday in Las Vegas, and ventured out further to the Bahamas to ring in her 23rd year. It looks like Brielle was a big fan of that destination vacation, since she repeated the location for this year’s festivities.

Brielle is not only the queen of birthdays, but the princess of bikinis, too. She’s not afraid to get spicy in her beach photos — like in these pictures of the reality television star bravely holding a snake while rocking a bikini! You can check out even more photos of Brielle’s hottest bikini moments, here.