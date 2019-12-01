Velvet Dresses: Kendall Jenner & More Stars Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Festive Look

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the winter holiday season is officially upon us — and stars like Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and more are giving us major fashion inspo in these velvet dresses!

Winter is coming, which means it’s the perfect time to break out your very best velvet! With holiday parties and other gatherings expected over the next several weeks, we have the perfect inspiration for your next velvet look. So many celebrities have been rocking this trend over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner. Back in 2017, she wore a velvet, gold wrap dress. The ensemble showed off her incredible, long legs, while also keeping her warm on top. She matched the look with gold hoops, red lipstick and over-the-knee black boots.

Lady Gaga has also turned heads in a velvet look. At the Toronto International Film Festival, she wore a ruby red, one-shouldered, floor-length dress that was made out of the aesthetically pleasing material. The dress was belted in the middle, and the look showed off her gorgeous frame perfectly. She paired the look with her hair slicked back into an updo, so that the focus was completely on her gorgeous dress. Another great thing about velvet is that it stands so well on its own and requires very little accessorizing. Gaga wore nothing more than a pair of earrings and simple black heels with her velvet look, and it was the perfect combination.

Kim Kardashian is another star to have slayed the velvet trend — she wore this black, one shouldered ensemble to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Sept. 2019. She paired the look with a very simple and plain pair of open-toed heels, and wore her hair in an updo.

While Kenny and Gaga certainly stole the show with their take on velvet dresses, there are tons of other trendy women who you can look to for inspiration. Opting for velvet as opposed to a more traditional red or black dress will def make you pop at that holiday party! Check out the gallery above to see women like Olivia Culpo Alexa Chung and many more rocking the velvet dress look.