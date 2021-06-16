Ariana Biermann, 19, Wears Tiny Pink Bikini Also Worn By Sister Brielle, 24 & Mom Kim Zolciak, 43

Ariana Biermann posed in a pink bikini from her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s luxury swimwear line Salty K while confidently kneeling on sand at a beach in front of water.

Ariana Biermann, 19, proved she can rock a bikini just as well as her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 43, and sister Brielle Biermann, 24, in one of her latest social media photos! The gorgeous gal posed in a pink bikini from Kim’s swimwear line, Salty K, on the company’s Instagram page and looked incredible. She was bending down on sand at a beach in the pic and the clear blue water could be seen behind her.

Her wet strands of hair were down and placed over one shoulder as she looked off to the side with a serious expression. She also held onto the seam of her bikini bottoms in the eye-catching snapshot. “Our Boardwalk top + bottom is THEE suit of the summer ☀️ This is your classic string bikini featuring adjustable tie sides to give you custom coverage. @arianabiermann wearing this gorgeous suit in Satin Pink 💓 #saltykswim,” the caption or the June 15th post read.

Before Ariana showed off the stylish bikini, her mom and sister Brielle also showed it off in previous Instagram posts. Kim posed in the two-piece along with a matching head band around her hair, which was pulled up into a bun, as she stood on her the tips of her toes in front of an outdoor pool. She shared the post while thanking her fans for their birthday wishes when she turned 42 in May 2020.

Brielle also shared pics of her wearing the Boardwalk swimsuit back in July. She was posing outside on a porch in front of a beach as she smiled and flaunted her figure. Like Kim, she had a matching headband in her hair as her long dark locks were down and she did an over-the-shoulder pose as well as a pose that showed off her fit behind.

“happiest at the beach 🌊 a butterfly 🦋 landed on me a few minutes after these pictures and stayed on me until i sat down. i had goosebumps for a while after!! feeling so blessed and in tune with my angels 👼🏻💙,” she wrote in the caption of the awesome post.