Kim Zolciak, 41, Stuns In A Pink Bikini While Striking A Pose In Her Pool

Kim Zolciak posted a seductive teaser shot from a throwback photoshoot for her skincare line Kashmere, and she looked so gorgeous!

Kim Zolciak, 41, just posted a glam throwback pic! With her hair in an up-do, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed in a picturesque swimming pool rocking a sexy pink bikini. “Love this pic! I have some great eyes, great hearts and good souls making sure we ‘Got’ the shot!” she captioned the photo, posted on Friday, April 10. “Love these 2 @kroybiermann and @mrdblanks,” she continued, referencing her husband Kroy Biermann, 34, and photographer, Derek Blanks, who can be seen from the back. The photo was a throwback from a 2016 shoot for her luxe skincare line Kashmere Kollection.

In the spa-themed images, Kim rocked a pretty white flower in her hair and proceeded to pose topless while swimming in the pool. “I have finally launched my dream, Kashmere is my new skincare line,” Kim said back on the season 5 premiere of Don’t Be Tardy at the shoot. “I’m torn between doing a lemon-y, clean scent or more of a stripper scent,” she also joked at the time. Since it’s inception nearly four years ago, the line as grown to be a success with a full face, body and haircare line including her extremely popular Luxurious Toning Oil. Beyond Kashmere, Kim has also collaborated with her daughters Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 18, on cosmetics line KAB.

Kim’s fans were loving the old school pic, and quickly showed some love in the comments! “This has always been my fave shoot, so sweet how kroy supports u & is always there,” follower @alrightyyythenok_ gushed. “You’re a beauty, Kim -‘d the whole family ! Blessed,” fan @jkmonterio commented, while @janalem added, “I love the way [Kroy] looks way you! I love for the day for that.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star has been active in social media throughout quarantine, even co-hosting an Instagram live talk show with her former nemesis NeNe Leakes, 52. During the chat, the ladies addressed their past beef and revealed what brought them back together as BFFs. “Between [my son] Kash being bit by a dog, Gregg [Leakes, NeNe’s husband] being sick — life is too short, and life can just change in an instant and it just wasn’t really worth hanging onto that anger or irritation,” Kim said in their hour long chat on April 5.