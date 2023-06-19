Kim Zolciak’s Daughters Brielle & Ariana Wish Kroy Biermann A Happy Father’s Day Amid Nasty Divorce

Kroy Biermann was celebrated on Father’s Day by his adopted daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann in the midst of their family drama. While Kroy’s currently going through a nasty divorce from their mom Kim Zolciak, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, still expressed their love for their dad on their Instagram Stories on the June 18 holiday. Brielle posted a photo of herself sitting on Kroy’s lap, and wrote, “Happppppy Father’s Day!” Ariana shared an image of her and her sister hugging Kroy, 37. “happy father’s day i love you @kroybiermann,” Ariana wrote alongside the photo.

Kroy adopted Kim’s gorgeous daughters, who are from a previous relationship, after he married the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, in 2011. The former couple also share sons Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. They were married for 11 years before they both filed for divorce from each other at the beginning of May. Since the initial filings, things have gotten really ugly between Kroy and Kim, who have leveled major accusations at each other, as they battle over child custody and finances.

In court docs obtained by PEOPLE on June 13, Kroy asked for a Guardian ad Litem for his and Kim’s four underage children, and accused Kim of using “abusive profane” around the kids. The former NFL star also expressed concern that Kim would return to RHOA, which he claimed would be detrimental to “the mental health and wellbeing of the children.” In addition, Kroy claimed that his estranged wife has a gambling problem that “financially devastated” their family. He even requested that Kim undergo a psychological evaluation for potential mental health issues including bipolar disorder and depression.

Kim’s attorney, David Beaudry, defended her against Kroy’s claims in a statement provided to HollywoodLife. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children,” the statement read. Kim’s attorney also alleged that the Bravo alum has suffered “emotional and mental abuse” at the hands of Kroy. “She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain,” the attorney said, adding, “Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”