Kroy Biermann Claims Kim Zolciak Fails To ‘Pay Adequate Attention’ To Kids In New Court Filing

Kroy Biermann has asked the Superior Court of Fulton County for him to be appointed the Guardian ad Litem for his four minor children he shares with Kim Zolciak amid their tense divorce, according to PEOPLE, who claimed to have obtained the court docs. Being the Guardian ad Litem means he would be the guardian making appropriate decisions for his kids moving forward. Kroy and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum — who filed for divorce in May — share four children: sons Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. They were married for 11 years.

In the reported documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kroy, 37, said Kim, 45, has not done her fair share of parenting due to her alleged gambling addiction. “At times she has been so consumed with hitting the ‘spin’ button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account,” the filing reportedly reads. The former NFL star also accused Kim of ignoring basic parenting duties, forcing him to “pick up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, [and] preparing their meals.”

Furthermore, Kroy accused Kim of setting a bad example for their children as their divorce proceedings carry on by continuing to “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present.” Meanwhile, the docs reportedly stated that he has “tried to shield the children from the negative fall-out of their parents’ divorce.” He also reportedly protested Kim’s potential return to RHOA as having the potential to “expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children.” Kroy and Kim previously has their own reality series, Don’t Be Tardy.

Kim clapped back at Kroy’s new claims through her attorney, David Beaudry, who provided a statement to HollywoodLife on June 13: “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the statement began. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

“Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children,” the statement continued. “Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

The former couple’s divorce has been anything but amicable. In his own divorce filing, Kroy asked for physical and legal custody of his and Kim’s four children, per TMZ. He also reportedly asked for “possession” of the reality star‘s Georgia mansion that went into foreclosure in February and asked for her to “vacate the property.”

A few weeks later, he reportedly accused Kim of financially ruining the family in new documents Page Six claimed to have obtained. “[Kim has been] spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” he reportedly claimed. He added that “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.” Kroy also asked that Kim receives a psychological evaluation, per Page Six.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield, 53, said Kim is “not doing well” amid the divorce drama during a June 11 appearance on Watch What Happens Live “No, she’s taking it really bad,” she added.