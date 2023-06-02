Kroy Biermann Makes 1st Public Statement Since Kim Zolciak Divorce: ‘One Day At A Time’

Nearly one month since Kim Zolciak filed for divorce, her ex, Kroy Biermann, returned to Instagram with an inspirational message.

Kroy Biermann has spoken out for the first time since his split from Kim Zolciak. The former football player took to Instagram on June 1, and although he didn’t directly mention the divorce, he did share a quote about learning from past mistakes. “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache,” the quote read. “When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself.”

In the photo’s caption, he added, “Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…” This was Kroy’s first Instagram post since Kim filed for divorce in late April 2023, with the news going public days later. Together, Kroy and Kim had four children together: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and nine-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane. Kroy also adopted Kim’s older daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

On May 9, it was revealed that Kroy had filed a response to Kim’s divorce petition, in which he asked for sole physical and legal custody of the pair’s four minor children. Kim had initially asked to have primary physical custody and joint legal custody when she filed more than week prior. Kim and Kroy have both been living in their Georgia home since the split, but Kroy asked for possession of the mansion, according to TMZ, who obtained a copy of Kroy’s petition.

Kim and Kroy had been married for 11 years at the time of their split, which came amidst the exes’ public financial turmoil. TMZ reported that Kim and Kroy owe the IRS more than $1 million in federal taxes, while also owing the state of Georgia $15,000, as well. In February, Kim and Kroy’s house was put into foreclosure, but they reportedly “took action to clear this up,” according to PEOPLE.

Aside from the custody battle, Kroy also accused Kim of “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” according to documents obtained by Page Six. Kroy claimed that Kim’s alleged gambling left their family “financially devastated.” He accused her of being unable to care for their minor children due to her time allegedly being “consumed” by online gambling.

