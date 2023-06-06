Kim Zolciak, 45, Rocks Sexy Pink Dress In 1st Instagram Post Since Kroy Biermann Split: Photo

Nothing says unbothered like a stylish return to Instagram! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, 45, took to the social media app to celebrate her friend, Brittany Harrington‘s baby shower on Jun. 5. This is notably Kim’s first Instagram post since she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann, 37, early last month. “We had the best time celebrating @bohobritt and baby River 🎀 on Saturday. We took a little road trip to Augusta and we had the best time. I can’t wait to meet this little nugget soon. Love you mucho Britt!!”, she captioned the sweet carousel of photos of the celebratory day.

In the snapshots, the blonde beauty rocked a chic mini-pink dress that featured an off-shoulder design. Kim styled her tresses in elegantly long beach waves and even wore matching pink hoop earrings. And although she was spotted wearing her wedding ring for her birthday party on May 23, the 45-year-old was not sporting the rock at Brittany’s party over the weekend. The proud mother-of-six was also accompanied by her daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, at the event.

Pink was clearly the theme, as Kim’s two daughters also proudly sported the Barbie-themed color. Ariana paired a pink corset with on-trend baggy jeans and pink sneakers, while Brielle kept it simple in a pink maxi dress. Soon after the Bravo personality shared the photos with her 3.4 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing Kim’s sexy return to IG. “Kim missing you in RHOA,” one admirer penned, while another quipped, “You look stunning.” Brielle was another admirer in the comments and noted how great of a day they had. “Such a fun day,” she wrote, along with pink heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy after 11 years of marriage last month, per TMZ. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, it was revealed that Kim listed Apr. 30 as their official separation date. In the docs, Kim also reportedly claimed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” They share four children including Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kim is requesting spousal support and would like to legally restore her maiden name.

More recently, Kroy broke his silence on their split via Instagram on Jun. 1, nearly one month since Kim filed for divorce. “Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…,” he captioned the cryptic post, seemingly referencing their divorce. In the photo, an unknown man appeared hunched over with a quote over it. “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache,” the message read. “When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself.”