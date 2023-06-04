‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore Is Hospitalized After Feeling ‘Dizzy’ & Struggling To Breathe

This week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta picked back up with the group’s trip to Birmingham, Alabama. After Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield pissed Kenya Moore off by kicking the door of her hotel room, Kenya threatened to call the police. They were mad that Kenya went to bed early after yanking them all across state lines, but she was tired and wanted to get some rest of her halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game.

Unfortunately for the other ladies, they had no idea why they were in Birmingham — Kenya kept her performance a secret, so everyone had a lot of questions and Kenya was refusing to answer them. Everyone became disgruntled pretty quickly, and that anger caused a few other side arguments. Marlo slammed a door on Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and when Sanya Richards-Ross tried talking to Kenya on the phone, Kenya told her to go home if she was so unhappy being in Alabama. The trip was a complete mess, but when Kenya suffered a health scare the next morning, everyone swept their issues under the rug so they could focus their attention on her.

Kenya called an ambulance after feeling “dizzy” and “having a hard time breathing”. She was “just recovering from COVID” and “feeling numbness and pain” in her left arm. She felt like “something was really wrong”, so she wanted to go to the hospital to get checked out.

Kenya allegedly ended up having a “fever of 102” and her assistant told Sheree that Kenya was going to remain in the hospital to have more tests done, but when Marlo tried sending flowers to her room, she was told that Kenya had already checked out of the hospital. Either way, the halftime performance never happened because of Kenya’s hospitalization, so the ladies headed back to Atlanta.

After their return home, Sheree went and visited Kenya at her house and found out that Kenya had the flu. Then, later in the episode, Kenya and Shereé met up with Drew Sidora, who didn’t go on the cast trip, and Drew filled them in on her “aggressive” confrontation with Marlo from last week. Drew was blown away by the fact that Marlo would attack her for not asking Kandi Burruss enough questions about the shooting that recently happened at Blaze restaurant. But in the preview for next week, it showed that we’ll see Marlo and Kandi get to the bottom of their issue with each other regarding the shooting and everything else, so we very much are looking forward to that.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.