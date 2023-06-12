Kim Zolciak Is Not Doing ‘Well’ After Kroy Biermann Divorce, Sheree Whitfield Claims

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield, 53, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Jun. 11, and claimed that her former co-star Kim Zolciak, 45, is not coping well after her split from Kroy Biermann, 37. When Bravo exec Andy Cohen, 55, asked Sheree how the 45-year-old was doing post-split, the brunette beauty claimed she was not in good spirits. “She’s not doing well,” Sheree claimed. “No, she’s taking it really bad.”

The 53-year-old also explained how she herself felt after hearing the news of Kim and Kroy’s divorce. “I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” the SHE by Shereé founder shared. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.” The Daddy Diaries author then noted that the former lovebirds actually met at Sheree’s Dancing With The Stars Atlanta event in 2010. Sheree also played it coy and said “I don’t know” when Andy asked what the “root cause” of the split was.

Sheree’s comments on Kim’s alleged reaction to her divorce come just over one month after Kim filed for divorce from Kroy, per TMZ. The blonde beauty reportedly listed their date of separation as Apr. 30, according to the court documents obtained by the outlet. The docs also stated that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The now-exes share four kids: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, of whom Kim is seeking “primary physical custody and joint legal custody” of.

Following news of their divorce, Kim’s ex took to Instagram to share a cryptic statement seemingly about their breakup. “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache,” the Instagram quote read on his account on May 31. “When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself.” In the caption of the quote he shared, Kroy added, “Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…”

Most recently, the proud mother-of-six returned to Instagram since news of the split on Jun. 5. “We had the best time celebrating @bohobritt and baby River on Saturday,” her caption of a photo with her friends and daughters, Brielle and Ariana, read. “We took a little road trip to Augusta and we had the best time. I can’t wait to meet this little nugget soon. Love you mucho Britt!!” In the snapshot, Kim looked chic in a mini pink cocktail dress and matching pink heels.