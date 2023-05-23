Kim Zolciak Seen Still Wearing Wedding Ring During 45th Birthday Celebrations After Divorce

Is Kim Zolciak sending a message? A little over three weeks after she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was seen rocking her huge diamond wedding ring! In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, Kim flashed the massive sparkler on her left ring finger while holding a red plastic cup. The screen captures are from a video the reality TV star shared to Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 23, as she celebrated her 45th birthday with friends. Kim wore a partly sheer black halter mini dress for the occasion, looking stunning with her long, curly blonde locks falling around her shoulders. “Red Solo Cup,” she playfully sang as she posed for the camera.

The short clip comes just a day after the same outlet reported they’d obtained legal documents filed by Kroy which accused Kim of “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” and claimed that “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.” The NFL star also previously demanded sole physical and legal custody of the four children they share, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and their youngest, 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kim’s influencer daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21. are now adults and are unaffected by the custody battle, though Kroy adopted them years ago.

And while court filings seem to suggest an escalating situation, the family is still reportedly living together under the same roof in their Georgia mansion. A source explained to PEOPLE for a May 17 report how that’s working out, noting that Kim “has expressed to friends she is ready to move on and wants to find a man willing to finally pull his weight.”

As for the living arrangements, a second source claimed they were simply avoiding each other. “Kroy hasn’t asked her to leave the house,” they told the outlet. “They’re just avoiding each other and not speaking inside the home at the moment. She’s not looking to date or even thinking about it right now.”

The appearance of the ring is even more notable given that Kim ditched the ring in the first video shared to Instagram following the split news, earlier in May.