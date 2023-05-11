Kim Zolciak Ditches Wedding Ring In 1st Photo Since Kroy Biermann Divorce

The 'RHOA' star was seen learning how to play 'Fortnite' in the first video shared on her Instagram after her split from the former football player.

Kim Zolciak has already taken off her wedding ring from her husband Kroy Biermann after it was revealed that she was filing for divorce from him. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, was seen without the ring on her finger as she tried to learn how to play the popular video game Fortnite in a clip shared by her friend Elizabeth Arthur on Wednesday, May 10.

As Kim adjusted a headset, her hand was seen without her wedding ring or band on her finger. The reality star was dressed in a white crop top and black lounge pants, and she struggled with the gaming gear, while saying she wanted to learn, because her daughter is a fan of the game. “It is time for Kim to learn how to play Fortnite, since Brielle doesn’t acknowledge me for hours and—where’s that thing? Isn’t there like a thing on here that you pull down so you can talk?” she said. While she’s going through the divorce, she seemed like she was having a good time while learning about the game.

Kim filed for divorce from Kroy, 37, after 11 years of marriage on April 30. In her filing, she was seeking custody of the pair’s four childrenKroy Jr., Kasha, Kaia, and Kane. Kim also has two daughters (Brielle and Ariana) from previous relationships. Kroy filed paperwork seeking sole physical and legal custody of their four children. Amid the split, Kim’s eldest daughter, Brielle, unfollowed her stepdad on Instagram.

In the paperwork that Kim filed to divorce Kroy, she said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The filing also revealed that the Don’t Be Tardy stars were both still living together with their four kids in their Atlanta mansion, according to TMZBesides their divorce, the couple are also reportedly in the midst of some financial issues. The pair allegedly owe over $1 million to the IRS, per TMZ. Neither Kroy nor Kim have commented publicly on either the divorce or the alleged money issues.

