Kim Zolciak Defends Herself As A Mom, Claims Kroy Biermann Is Mentally Abusive

As the divorce between Kroy Biermann and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak escalates, the reality TV star has taken steps to publicly defend herself. “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the statement, provided to HollywoodLife through her attorney David Beaudry read. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The statement continued, clarifying that she had hoped to keep the matter of their divorce private. But the mom of four felt she was forced to speak up after Kroy leveled accusations that an alleged gambling problem kept her from caring properly for her children. “Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up,” the statement went on.

“The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

The strongly worded statement comes after Kroy reportedly filed documents obtained by PEOPLE for a Tuesday, June 13 report seeking a Guardian ad Litem for their four children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. In the documents, the former NFL star leveled allegations that Kim continues to “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present.”

According to the outlet, he also expressed concern that Kim would return to RHOA, stating in the docs that her potential reappearance on the Bravo hit could “expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children.”

The filing further accused Kim of not paying “adequate” attention to their children and neglecting household duties due to her alleged gambling issues. “At times she has been so consumed with hitting the ‘spin’ button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account,” the docs read.

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years in May, asking for joint custody. Kroy hit back in short order, demanding sole custody and ownership of their residence, and asking the court for a psychological evaluation. Meanwhile, Kim’s two older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, appear to have her back — Brielle conspicuously unfollowed Kroy on Instagram amid the split.