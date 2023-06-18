Demi Moore, Kate Hudson & More Stars Celebrate Father’s Day 2023: See Tributes & Pics

Famous dads were given a salute on Father’s Day 2023 as Hollywood A-listers took to their social media to celebrate them on June 18. With throwback snaps, adorable video clips and heartfelt messages, the best and brightest of Tinseltown made sure to mark the special holiday with a personal touch. Demi Moore included her three daughters in a shout out to Bruce Willis, while Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to both her ex Chris Martin and her current husband Brad Falchuk in her sweet Instagram posts.

Check out some of the best celeb Father’s Day tributes below!

Kris Jenner

Much like last year, Kris took to Instagram to share a post that included a collage of photos of the many fathers and kids in her life to celebrate Father’s Day. They included her late ex-husband, Robert, who is the father of four of her children, including Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Kris also included her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, who is the father of her youngest two children, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. “Wishing all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, step dads, grand fathers and father figures out there a Happy Father’s Day! I hope your day is filled with love. ♥️ #FathersDay#HappyFathersDay”

Gwyneth Paltrow

“Happy Father’s Day to our Brad Falchuk,” Gwyneth, 50, captioned her Instagram Story pics of the Glee producer, 52, with his daughter Izzy, 18, and son Brody, 16, whom he shares with his ex Suzanne Bukinik. “He is the greatest, [a] great dog dad [and a] great stepdad.”

The Oscar winner also shared a sweet snap of her kids, daughter Apple and son Moses, with their father, Cold Play singer Chris. “And Happy Father’s Day to this guy,” she captioned the IG Story pic.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, who has an amazing relationship with her ex Bruce Willis, took to her Instagram to share a sweet throwback snap of Bruce with their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. “Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!” the actress wrote. The tribute had special meaning, as Bruce has been struggling with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming Willis

Bruce’s current wife Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, made sure to celebrate her husband as well. “Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family,” Emma wrote alongside her post.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson honored Kurt Russell with a photo of him surrounded by his grandchildren. “Oh how we love you Pa! The Happiest Father’s Day to one amazing man! I love you!” she captioned her post.

Both Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson had been open about their strained relationship with their biological father, Bill Hudson. On one Father’s Day, Oliver said “Happy Abandonment Day” on social media, while Kate simply posted a photo of herself and Kurt. However, Kate has made peace with the past. “I did understand that it didn’t have to do with me and Oliver,” Kate said about Bill being absent during their childhood in an interview Howard Stern in 2016. “I do really recognize that whatever those issues are, are just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. And so I forgive him.”

Mindy Kaling

Mindy has yet to reveal the paternity of her two gorgeous children, so fans were curious about her shout-out on Father’s Day. The Never Have I Ever show creator took to her Instagram to celebrate her own father Avu Chokalingam, who plays a special role in her kids’ lives. “My dad shows up. He was the one who drove me from the hospital after both my kids were born,” the star wrote alongside a snap of her dad playing with her kids. “Whoever it is for your family – husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend – I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family! It is the great blessing of our life. Now I’m gonna cry. Okay! Love to everyone today!”

Kaley Cuoco

“Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person!” Kaley Cuoco wrote in honor of her partner, Tom Pelphrey’s, first Father’s Day as a dad. “@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family! And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!” The couple welcomed their first child, Matilda, in March 2023.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an incredible black-and-white photo of her husband, Michael Douglas, their children, Carys and Dylan, and Michael’s late father, Kirk Douglas. “Happy Father’s Day to my husband @michaelkirkdouglas the best father my children could ever have,” she captioned her photo. “And to my father in law Kirk, we love you and miss you.”

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham, gave a special tribute to her soccer star hubby, David Beckham, in honor of their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. “Happy Father’sDay @davidbeckham 💕 You really are our “everything”we love you so so much💕💕💕💕”

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional tribute for Father’s Day, as her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Alongside a snap of the family, including daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, Vanessa wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the very best girl daddy, @kobebryant ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Check the snaps out here.