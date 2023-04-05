Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Iconic Photo Of Him & Ex Demi Moore, Says ‘I Liked Them Together’

Emma Heming Willis, 44, showed support for her husband Bruce Willis, 68, and his ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, in an Instagram story post this week. The doting wife shared a black and white throwback photo of the former couple, which can be seen here, in response to a fan account that posted it to their page first. She also added a caption that proved she was a fan of their time together.

“Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well,” she wrote over the photo along with a heart surrounded smiley face emoji. The post and gesture seemed to reflect the close bond Demi still has with Bruce and their family, which includes daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. He also shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, with Emma.

The photo and kind words come after Bruce was recently diagnosed with a form of dementia after originally being diagnosed with aphasia last year. Emma, who married the actor in 2009, and the rest of his family announced the sad news when also announcing his retirement from acting due to the condition. They all came together to celebrate his 68th birthday on March 19 and Demi shared a video of the special moment, which included Bruce standing and smiling as his loved ones sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

Emma also took to her social media account to share a tribute to Bruce along with a sweet caption. “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I will be loving him always,” she gushed. “My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”

In addition to the sweet message, she admitted that due to Bruce’s diagnosis, the celebratory day was a hard one. “I have started the morning my crying,” she admitted on her Instagram Story. “I just think that it’s important that you see all sides of this. I always get messages of people saying, ‘You’re so strong, I don’t know how you do it.’ I wasn’t given a choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this. So sometimes, in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day. Grief every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”