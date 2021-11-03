Michael Douglas’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

Michael Douglas has been married twice, and he had one child from his first marriage and two from his second to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Find out more about all three of his children here!

Michael Douglas, 77, has had an incredibly accomplished acting career. From critically acclaimed roles in movies like Fatal Attraction and Wall Street, which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, to box office smash hits like playing Dr. Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man films, Michael has had an amazing career as an actor. Other than his major movie roles, he’s also received acclaim for many of his TV roles, like as a star of The Kominsky Method, and he’s also been a producer for other successful movies, like One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest in 1975.

Early in his career, Michael married Diandra Luker, 65, in 1977, and the pair had one son. The two were together until Diandra filed for divorce in 1995, which was finalized in 2000. Michael began dating actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, in 1999, and the pair married a year later. The actors have been together ever since and have two kids together. Learn more about all three of Michael’s kids here.

Cameron Douglas

Michael’s first son Cameron, 42, was born in 1978, shortly after he married his first wife. Cameron looks incredibly similar to his dad, and he’s followed in his footsteps and pursued a career in acting. His first credited role was in 2003’s It Runs In The Family. He also played Adam in 2005’s Adam And Eve, and he had a part in the 2008 action-drama Loaded. Cameron took a hiatus from acting between 2010 and 2019, due to some legal issues, but returned for the short Dead Layer and starred in The Runner in 2021. Other than acting, Cameron has shown a commitment to family, and he’s been with his partner Viviane Thibes since 2016, and the pair have two children.

Cameron has opened up about his struggles with addiction, and he’s campaigned to help spread mental health awareness. “They say it’s the key to lasting happiness and contentment is just opening yourself up to who you really are,” he told HollywoodLife in May 2021. “Mental health is a part of that. Anxiety is something I’ve struggled with for a long time. For Movember [Family Man, an online program that gives fathers tools for common parenting problems] to allow this conversation to happen amongst men, fathers, just kind of takes the stigma off of it a little bit.”

Dylan Michael Douglas

After Michael and Diandra separated, he began dating Catherine-Zeta Jones, and the pair had their first son Dylan, 21, in August 2000. Like his older brother, Dylan has also dabbled in acting, with a voice role in a 2011 episode of the cartoon Phineas and Ferb, according to his IMDb. Dylan has also shared his thoughts about his family in various Instagram tributes, while also showing off his own musical talents. His mom has also shared a video to her Instagram in February 2020, from when Dylan was 15, giving a speech about his struggle with dyslexia.

Carys Zeta Douglas

Catherine gave birth to Michael’s youngest child and only daughter Carys, 18, in April 2003. The pair’s younger child began a career in fashion, when she was just 15, via Town And Country. “Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” she told the magazine in 2018. When Carys was preparing to leave for college in August 2021, Catherine shared an emotional video of the girl giving a presentation when she was younger. Michael has also joked about when he’s been out and about with his daughter and gets mistaken for her grandfather. “I’m so proud of her. But I gotta tell you Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June 2021. Like her brother, she also often pays tribute to her family as well as showing off some of her travels on Instagram.