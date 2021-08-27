Watch

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reminisces About Daughter’s, 18, Younger Years As She Heads To College

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Catherine Zeta Jones, accompanied by her parents Patricia and David, and daughter Carys, walk around the Eiffel Tower and Louvre. Later, the group enjoyed lunch at restaurant "Les Deux Magots." Pictured: Catherine Zeta Jones, Patricia Fair, Carys Zeta Douglas BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Dylan Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta DouglasWales' National Day Gala hosted by The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 Mar 2019Academy and Tony Award-winning actor, Catherine Zeta-Jones will be presented with an honorary degree from The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, the National Conservatoire of Wales on March 1 at the Rainbow Room during a gala event hosted by the college to celebrate Wales' National Day, and its own 70th birthday.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta DouglasMichael Kors show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Feb 2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas. Catherine Zeta-Jones, left, and Carys Zeta Douglas, right, attend the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 - Michael Kors, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

The Academy Award-winner shared an adorable video of her daughter when she was a young girl.

They grow up so fast! Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, shared an old video of her daughter to Instagram on Wednesday August 25. The video features Carys Zeta Douglas, 18, when she was younger speaking directly into the camera about cute animals. It’s an adorable clip to look back on the young adult’s early years, before she starts her collegiate career.

In the video, Carys shows photos of animals whose natural habitats are cold-weather environments, such as polar bears. “Hi it’s Carys. I just took pictures of arctic babies. I didn’t take pictures of all of them, because some of them aren’t that cute,” she said in the video. Catherine clearly got a kick out of going down memory lane, as she posted the old clip, while her daughter got ready to head off to college. “The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books,” Catherine wrote in the caption. “Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos. Don’t tell her I posted this.”

Carys is the Chicago star’s younger child and only daughter that she has with her husband Michael Douglas, 76. Carys has an older brother Dylan, 20, and a half-brother Cameron, 42, from Michael’s first marriage to Diandra Luker. Catherine celebrated her daughter’s graduation back in May by posting a rare family photo of herself and Michael posing with their two kids. The actress had shared another throwback in April to celebrate Carys’ 18th birthday, although it didn’t include any commentary about cute animals. She also posted a hilarious text she’d sent her daughter, where she said Carys’ birth was her “proudest moment,” even topping her 2003 Oscar win.

Catherine and Carys at a New York Fashion Week event in 2019. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Moms With Look-Alike Daughters: See Photos Of the Pairs

Quincy Adams Morgan and Sonja Morgan Entertainment Weekly LGBTQ Issue Party, Inside, Stonewall Inn, New York, USA - 05Jun 2019
Model Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila Grace Moss wear creations for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sigourney Weaver and her husband Jim Simpson show off some PDA while enjoying a beautiful day on a California beach with their daughter. Pictured: Charlotte Simpson, Sigourney Weaver BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before heading off to school, it seemed like Catherine had a great summer, bonding with Carys. In July, the whole Douglas family was spotted out having a beach day in Ibiza. Besides the family outing, Catherine soaked in plenty of sun over the summer. Earlier in August, she posted a video of herself hula-hooping poolside in a sexy black-and-white striped bikini. 