Catherine Zeta-Jones Sends Love To Daughter Carys On 18th Birthday With Gorgeous Swimsuit Pic

In honor of her youngest child turning 18, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared pictures of Carys as a little girl and as the ‘kind woman’ she’s grown up to be.

“Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta!” her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, posted on Apr. 20, 2021, the day that Carys turned 18 years old. The moment put Catherine, 51, in a reflective mood, judging by the photos she published on Instagram. In the first, the Chicago actress poses next to Carys, back when the teen was just a little tot. In the second photo, Carys poses against some pristine, crystal blue waters, lounging in a multi-colored swimsuit. It’s a photo that shows Catherine and Michael Douglas’s daughter inherited their strikingly good looks. In the final photo, Carys thanked her mother “for giving birth to me,” to which Catherine said, “Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment!”

“You are everything, and everything is you,” the Academy Award-winning actress wrote about her daughter. “Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom outnumbers your years. Your beauty is deep, and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor……very important…. is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you, angel. Mama.”

Catherine wasn’t the only one who celebrated Carys’s big day online. “Honey, this is your Dad,” wrote Michael, 76, as if Carys couldn’t see the blue verified checkmark by the account’s name (though, it’s cute, like how sometimes parents don’t know how to use technology.) “Wishing you the best 18th birthday any young lady could possibly have. You know how much I love you, how proud I am of you, and the joy I have watching you grow into the young lady you are turning out to be! Happy birthday, Carys! I love you! Dad”

“Happy 18 birthday @carys.douglas,” wrote her older brother, Dylan Douglas, while sharing some candid childhood photos (including one of Dylan’s naked baby butt). “Now, this is not the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning” —Winston Churchill Welcome to adulthood. I love you.”

Carys’s older half-brother, Cameron Douglas, also wished his younger sister a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to a remarkable young woman, sister, aunt, intellectual, and all-around lovely human being. I could not be more proud of the person you are and the trajectory your star is traveling. Sending you all my Love, baby…Enjoy your day!”