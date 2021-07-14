Fashion

Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In White Mini Dress As She Hits The Beach With Kids Carys, 18, & Dylan, 20

catherine zeta-jones
GTres / SplashNews.com
Lifestyle Director

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous in a white mini dress while on the beach in Ibiza with her two kids.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, is having an amazing time on her European vacation and the actress looked fabulous in a white mini dress while on the beach in Ibiza. Catherine looked super stylish in a sheer white linen mini dress with long, flouncy sleeves, covered in pretty red and blue embroidery. The cover-up featured a low-cut V-neckline and a belt that was decorated with fun and colorful tassels. She topped her look off with a gray leather Stella McCartney logo bag, silver glitter slides, and a straw hat.

catherine zeta-jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous in this long-sleeve white embroidered mini dress with a straw hat, glitter slides & a Stella McCartney purse while on vacation in Ibiza on July 14. (GTres / SplashNews.com)

Catherine was joined by her husband, Michael Douglas, her daughter Carys, 18, and her son Dylan, 20. Michael opted to wear a pair of tan khaki shorts with a white polo shirt and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Carys threw on a pair of black Adidas running shorts with a baggy white T-shirt and Dylan wore a navy blue bathing suit with a graphic tee and a yellow hat.

While on vacation, Catherine has been showing off her fabulous figure every chance she gets. She showed off her incredibly toned figure in a black one-piece swimsuit while she stretched on a yacht. Catherine layed out a red towel and showed off her impressive skills as she effortlessly folded her body like a pretzel, putting her toned legs, arms, and core on full display. While she stretched she rocked a halterneck black swimsuit that was lowcut on the sides. Catherine captioned the video, “Easy like Sunday morning.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones Through The Years

She posted another video of her swimming in the ocean while on vacation just a few days before. The video is hilarious as it pictures Catherine bopping in the water without putting her head under. She captioned the video, “When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this. I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best form. FYI.”