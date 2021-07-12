Fashion

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Shows Off Insane Stretching Skills In Sexy Black One Piece

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked better than ever as she showed off her amazing stretching skills in a sexy one-piece swimsuit!

When it comes to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, the actress does not age. She proved that when she showed off her incredibly toned figure in a black one-piece swimsuit while she stretched on a yacht. Catherine layed out a red towel and showed off her impressive skills as she effortlessly folded her body like a pretzel, putting her toned legs, arms, and core on full display. While she stretched she rocked a halterneck black swimsuit that was lowcut on the sides. Catherine captioned the video, “Easy like Sunday morning.”

Catherine has been enjoying her vacation on a massive yacht and the day before her stretching video, she posted yet another video of her swimming in the ocean. The video is hilarious as it pictures Catherine bopping in the water without putting her head under. She captioned the video, “When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this. I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best form. FYI.”

It’s no secret that Catherine has a stunning figure and she loves to show it off in sexy outfits. One look that Catherine loves is a dress with a plunging slit that shows off her legs. No matter what Catherine wears – whether it’s a swimsuit, a gown, a flowy dress, or just a pair of jeans – she always manages to look stunning in whatever outfit she puts on.