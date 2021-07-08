Pics

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Rocks A Bathrobe In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an elegant selfie where she looks fabulous in a pink bathrobe.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, was stunning in a brand new selfie she shared to Instagram on Wednesday July 7. The Chicago actress wasn’t wearing any makeup and had wet hair as she snapped the mirror selfie. She donned a simple pink bathrobe and looked like she was charging her phone as she took the photo. She captioned the post “Hello….”

Besides sharing gorgeous mirror selfies, Catherine has posted plenty of glimpses into her life to her Instagram lately. She posted a picture of herself going through her closet to find the perfect outfit for her lifestyle collection, Casa Zeta-Jones, on Tuesday July 6, where she said she was “picking out my [Casa Zeta Jones] outfit for the day.” The actress also wished her fans and followers a happy Independency Day, sharing both a video of herself offering well-wishes and a photo of herself wearing a stunning, flowing white dress. “Wishing you all a fabulous Fourth weekend,” she wrote in a caption.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a pink gown to the 2019 Emmys. (David Buchan/Shutterstock)

It’s not surprising that Catherine has had fun showing off some of her amazing outfits, like when she wore a dazzling black ballgown to the Golden Globes in February. Back in April 2021, she turned her closet into a runaway and showed off a bunch of her clothes in an Instagram video. As “Vogue” by Madonna played, she strutted down across her closet, showing off a flowing blue dress with leg slits and a cute pair of striped flats. She also displayed a pair of black-and-white striped pants with a black blouse and a pair of black high heels. “When in doubt, turn your closet into a runway,” she captioned the video.

Aside from her incredible wardrobe, Catherine has also recently spoken about her over 20-year long marriage to Wall Street actor Michael Douglas, 76. She revealed all the secrets to keeping such a long marriage happy and healthy in an April 5 Wall Street Journal Magazine interview. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company. My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent,” she said.