Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Models Sexy Outfits While Turning Her Closet Into A Runway — Watch

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible while strutting her stuff to ‘Vogue’ by Madonna in the hall of her closet and wearing colorful outfits.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, proved she’s not only a great actress but also a great model when she shared her latest Instagram video! The beauty turned her big closet into an awesome runway when she decided to walk up and down the long hall of it in various colorful outfits from her wardrobe. She had Madonna‘s famous song “Vogue” appropriately playing during the clip and received quite a bit of compliments from her followers once it was shared.

The first outfit Catherine modeled in her video included a long striped bright blue dress that two low slits on the sides and cute patterned flat shoes. She followed it up with a silky loose black top, black and white striped pants, and black open-toed heels. She cut back and forth to each outfit throughout as she showed off confident poses and a dance that let her happily shake her hips and smile at the camera.

“When in doubt, turn your closet into a runway!! @casazetajones 💕 Love @Madonna #Vogue,” she captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her fans to comment and they loved the looks. “Love the blue dress,” one fan wrote while another called her “beautiful.”

Before her latest video, Catherine made headlines for revealing the diet she follows to stay healthy and in shape. In addition to always taking her vitamins, she starts every day with a healthy breakfast. “I always eat breakfast; I’m not one of those people who can skip it. I have a go-to breakfast that happens every day,” she told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. “Right now, I’ve just switched. In the winter months, I have porridge with banana, brown sugar and berries. Come daylight savings, when we spring forward, I switch to my nonfat Greek yogurt with my berries and my granola.”

She also cheekily talked about how she’s most likely going to change her diet to “desserts” when she gets older. “When I get really old, I’m going to start taking a lot of vitamins because I only want to be able to eat dessert for the rest of my life,” she admitted. “I only actually eat real food because I have to right now. My dream is to only eat desserts, ever. It’s a goal.”

Despite her long-term plan, Catherine, who is married to Michael Douglas, 76, still tries to “get as many nutrients in as possible” and has a “love affair” with coffee, a habit she picked up when she was filming 1001 Nights in Paris when she was 19. “I love to brew my coffee in that solace time in the morning,” she shared. “I really like to do the French press. I have to be caffeinated in the morning.”