Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Reveals The Diet She Follows To Stay As Slim As She Was 30 Years Ago

Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about the wholesome and healthful diet she follows every day to look good, and feel good, too!

At 51 years old, Catherine Zeta-Jones is positively glowing and looking better than ever. The Oscar-winning actress described her diet and wellness routine in a new interview, and it’s no wonder why she still looks just like she did when she rose to fame in the 1990s. Catherine loves a filling breakfast, never skips taking her daily vitamins, and caffeines up with a good cup of coffee, she told The Wall Street Journal.

“I always eat breakfast; I’m not one of those people who can skip it. I have a go-to breakfast that happens every day,” Catherine said. “Right now, I’ve just switched. In the winter months, I have porridge with banana, brown sugar and berries. Come daylight savings, when we spring forward, I switch to my nonfat Greek yogurt with my berries and my granola.” It’s a tradition she adopted as a child growing up in Wales.

While she generally eats “very healthily,” the Chicago star has no qualms about indulging in fries or chocolate when she’s feeling like it. “When I get really old, I’m going to start taking a lot of vitamins because I only want to be able to eat dessert for the rest of my life,” she confessed. “I only actually eat real food because I have to right now. My dream is to only eat desserts, ever. It’s a goal.”

Still, Catherine makes sure to supplement her diet with vitamin D and vitamin B, along with a “plethora” of other vitamins. “I try and get as many nutrients in as possible,” the Prodigal Son actress noted. She has a fully-fledged “love affair” with coffee, a habit she picked up when she was filming 1001 Nights in Paris when she was 19. As a Brit, it was all about tea before that! “I love to brew my coffee in that solace time in the morning. I really like to do the French press. I have to be caffeinated in the morning,” Catherine said.

When it comes to her life, Catherine is an open book. The Haunting star also opened up about her love for husband of 20 years, Michael Douglas. “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs,” she said. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”