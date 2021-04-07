Interview

Margot Robbie Reveals Exactly What She Eats In A Day While Preparing To Play ‘Barbie’ On-Screen

Margot Robbie
Shutterstock
Margot Robbie 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Chanel
Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards after party in LondonGrosvenor House BAFTA After Party 2020, London, United Kingdom - 02 Feb 2020
Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards after party in LondonGrosvenor House BAFTA After Party 2020, London, United Kingdom - 02 Feb 2020
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Margot Robbie emerges from the back seat of her friend's vintage Porsche in a mask and denim shorts, as they head to an office in Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon.Will Smith’s long-time life partner and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina. Since she broke out the news of her love affair, Margot Robbie has been trending on the internet. The new report claimed that Bombshell actress dated Will Smith while his wife had been on a romance with a young singer.Pictured: Margot RobbieBACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Political News Editor

Margot Robbie shared her go-to, healthy meals for staying full and fueled during long days of filming in a new interview.

She’s an Oscar-nominated actress, a film producer, and even a supervillain  — what can’t Margot Robbie do? Margot, who we’ll soon see playing Barbie in the live-action film about the iconic doll, opened up about the go-to meals and workouts she turns to for fueling those grueling days on set. Self-care is an essential part of Margot’s routine, too!

“Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I’ll have an immunity-boosting smoothie,” the 30-year-old The Suicide Squad star revealed in an interview with Women’s Health. That gets her through the first part of her day in front of the camera. She adds that, “I’ll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner I’ll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato.”

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie rocks vintage Chanel at the 2020 Academy Awards (Shutterstock)

She stays hydrated by sipping tea throughout the day. “I’ve been obsessed with it ever since I lived in the UK,” the Aussie actress confessed. While her normal daily diet is full of healthy proteins and greens, that doesn’t mean she won’t indulge. Margot’s fave? “I love burgers and fries, which I’ll order with a pint of beer. In the US, my favorite meal is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger: it comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli and truffle glaze.”

When it comes to exercise, she goes for pilates. Weight lifting? Not so much. She’ll do it to play Harley Quinn, though. “I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun, but quickly realized I wasn’t so much a fan of lifting weights,” Margot said. “When I’m not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends.”

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stuns in Proenza Schouler at Good Morning America, 2/4/20 (Shutterstock)

At night, Margot makes sure to take care of herself by creating a stress-free environment. “I’ll put on a face mask, light some nice soothing scented candles and play relaxing music. And if I’ve had a particularly tough day, I’ll run a bath with lots of bubbles and enjoy a cold beer while I soak. Bliss.”