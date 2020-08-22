Watch
'The Suicide Squad': Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Shows Off Her New & Super Slick Costume

Your favorite villains are back for ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Margot Robbie reprises her role as the insane Harley Quinn, and she’s got a whole new look!

The Suicide Squad is one of the most highly-anticipated movies coming up next year. The movie is not a direct sequel to the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad will be a standalone sequel. The stars of the cast had already been revealed before DC FanDome, but the director James Gunn revealed the exact characters they’re playing in the film during the movie’s panel.

Margot Robbie
Harley Quinn has a new look in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ (Warner Bros)

Margot Robbie is back as the one and only Harley Quinn. Harley’s signature costume from Suicide Squad is taking a bit of a breather. Her “Daddy’s Lil Monster” shirt and her metallic blue and red pants are gone. She’s rocking a red and black leather outfit for The Suicide Squad. She’s still got her pig tails, though! They’re just black and red this go-around.

Margot returns alongside Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. They will be joined by new cast members. The rest of the cast includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Alice Braga as SolSoria, and Steve Agee as King Shark.

The Suicide Squad
The cast of ‘The Suicide Squad.’ (Warner Bros)

James gave a little tease about The Suicide Squad during DC FanDome. “The action is great, it’s funny, and it’s really dramatic in the right places.” He also noted that this was the “greatest cast I’ve ever worked with by far.”

Will Smith will not be returning as Deadshot. It was initially rumored that Idris would replace him as Deadshot, but Idris is playing a new character. Jared Leto is also not returning as Joker. The Suicide Squad is set to be released in 2021.